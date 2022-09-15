Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.71

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.71 and traded as low as C$29.53. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$29.91, with a volume of 129,265 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.71.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$82.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

