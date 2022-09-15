Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.71

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.71 and traded as low as C$29.53. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$29.91, with a volume of 129,265 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.59.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$82.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

