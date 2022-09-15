Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.24

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.24 and traded as low as $23.49. Weyco Group shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 11,882 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $227.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.51%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 39,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weyco Group

(Get Rating)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.