Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.24

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.24 and traded as low as $23.49. Weyco Group shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 11,882 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $227.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24.

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 157,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

