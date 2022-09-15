Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given New GBX 3,500 Price Target at Barclays

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,710 ($44.83).

Whitbread Stock Up 0.3 %

WTB stock opened at GBX 2,678 ($32.36) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,596.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,670.71. The stock has a market cap of £5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,752.38. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,382 ($28.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10).

Insider Buying and Selling

Whitbread Company Profile

In other Whitbread news, insider Chris Kennedy purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,436 ($29.43) per share, with a total value of £24,847.20 ($30,023.20).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Featured Articles

