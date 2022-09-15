Williams-Sonoma (WSM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM):

8/29/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $100.00 to $138.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $192.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $155.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $192.00.

8/15/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $156.00.

8/10/2022 – Williams-Sonoma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/20/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $143.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.70.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 51.8% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 179.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 32,840 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 107,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 375,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,677,000 after acquiring an additional 50,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

