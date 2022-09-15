Winpak (TSE:WPK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.48

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.48 and traded as high as C$45.02. Winpak shares last traded at C$45.01, with a volume of 22,016 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Winpak from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Winpak Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Winpak Announces Dividend

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$354.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.8499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

See Also

