Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.48

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.48 and traded as high as C$45.02. Winpak shares last traded at C$45.01, with a volume of 22,016 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Winpak from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Winpak from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Winpak alerts:

Winpak Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.48.

Winpak Dividend Announcement

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$354.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.8499999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Winpak’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

About Winpak

(Get Rating)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.