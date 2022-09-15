Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,113.56

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,113.56 ($25.54) and traded as low as GBX 1,981.10 ($23.94). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 2,024 ($24.46), with a volume of 313,618 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WIZZ shares. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on Wizz Air in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($28.40) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) price objective on Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($73.77) target price on Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,571.25 ($43.15).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,113.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,509.34. The stock has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Broderick purchased 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,165 ($26.16) per share, with a total value of £66,573.75 ($80,441.94).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

