Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.35

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and traded as low as $3.01. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 2,634,948 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WKHS shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $525.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.91.

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

