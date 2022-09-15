WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $154.35

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$154.35 and traded as high as C$165.50. WSP Global shares last traded at C$164.03, with a volume of 208,909 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$186.33.

WSP Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$154.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$152.36. The company has a market cap of C$20.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.05.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WSP Global Inc. will post 6.7499999 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Articles

