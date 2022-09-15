XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.85

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as low as $3.93. XBiotech shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 72,008 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Get XBiotech alerts:

XBiotech Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

XBiotech ( NASDAQ:XBIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in XBiotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in XBiotech by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

(Get Rating)

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.