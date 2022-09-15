XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.85

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBITGet Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as low as $3.93. XBiotech shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 72,008 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

XBiotech Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBITGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in XBiotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in XBiotech by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

