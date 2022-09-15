XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 184.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $323,938.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,461,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $88.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

