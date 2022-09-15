Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,060.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,060 ($12.81) and last traded at GBX 1,080 ($13.05), with a volume of 46655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,140 ($13.77).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,186.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,288.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of £622.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,511.63.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

