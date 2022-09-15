Zein Abdalla Sells 4,368 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %
Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.16.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
