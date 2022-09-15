Zein Abdalla Sells 4,368 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.16.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.