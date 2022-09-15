Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Zendesk by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,529,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,356 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,551,000 after acquiring an additional 595,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,247,000 after acquiring an additional 78,682 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 1,238.0% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,361,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,746,000 after acquiring an additional 114,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Insider Transactions at Zendesk

Zendesk Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,535,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $7,673,290.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at $56,609,280.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 173,743 shares of company stock valued at $13,115,598 in the last ninety days. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $136.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.22.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.