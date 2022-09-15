Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $299.67

Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.67 ($3.62) and traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.14). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 262.50 ($3.17), with a volume of 43,498 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 278.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 299.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £127.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,187.50.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,833.33%.
Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.
