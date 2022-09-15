Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,056,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.41.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $182.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

