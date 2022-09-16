10,025 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.97. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

