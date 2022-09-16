10,322 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $100.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.