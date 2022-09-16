1,047,402 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,047,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock opened at $309.47 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The company has a market capitalization of $294.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

