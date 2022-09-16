11,155 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

