11,722 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

