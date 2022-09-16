1,258 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $182.49 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

