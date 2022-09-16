12,813 Shares in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Nephros by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in Nephros by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,663,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,734,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nephros in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nephros by 89.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Nephros by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Price Performance

Shares of Nephros stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Nephros, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros ( NASDAQ:NEPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 50.68% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. On average, analysts expect that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

