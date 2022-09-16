129,342 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,334.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,814,000 after acquiring an additional 930,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

NYSE CL opened at $75.23 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

