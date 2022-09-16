13,158 Shares in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Purchased by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,492,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,061,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

