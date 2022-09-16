1,320 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $823,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 31.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Biogen by 42.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 6.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Biogen by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $206.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $304.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.22.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

