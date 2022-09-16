14,249 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,116,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.