14,249 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,116,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

