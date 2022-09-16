14,486 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 36,333 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
IVW stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
