14,486 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 36,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IVW stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.