14,918 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,555,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMB opened at $49.97 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

