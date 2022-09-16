14,977 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

