151,151 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151,151 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of COST stock opened at $503.50 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $529.65 and its 200 day moving average is $520.98. The company has a market capitalization of $223.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

