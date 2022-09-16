16,339 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 92,980 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31.

