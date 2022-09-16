16,350 Shares in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) Bought by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in KL Acquisition by 140.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter.

KL Acquisition Stock Performance

KLAQU stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. KL Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

KL Acquisition Company Profile

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

