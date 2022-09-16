17,374 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.64.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $551.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $568.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.