2,254 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $296.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $283.72 and a one year high of $615.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

