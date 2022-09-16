238 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,710.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,549.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,466.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,837.55.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.