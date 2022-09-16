32,212 Shares in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter worth approximately $28,491,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 538.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after buying an additional 1,118,789 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter worth approximately $14,854,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gray Television by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after buying an additional 533,361 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Gray Television by 33.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after buying an additional 426,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Gray Television Price Performance

Shares of GTN stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Gray Television Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.