3,281 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $67.56 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.33.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.