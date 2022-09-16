3,370 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,352,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 767,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after acquiring an additional 688,740 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI opened at $86.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $134.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.12.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

