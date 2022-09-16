367 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom stock opened at $500.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.91 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $520.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

