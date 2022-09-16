37,266 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $40,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $18.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

