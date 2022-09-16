4,448 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Sempra by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,223,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sempra by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $170.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.11.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

