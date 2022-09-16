4,474 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.23.

