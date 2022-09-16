4,839 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $106,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $30,467,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,284,808.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $106,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,669 shares of company stock valued at $96,323,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $125.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

