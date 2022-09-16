500,000 Shares in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Crescera Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $16,854,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,811,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,904,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,074,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,958,000.

Crescera Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

