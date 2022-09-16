500,100 Shares in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 500,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioPlus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BioPlus Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

BioPlus Acquisition Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

