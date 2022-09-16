6,112 Shares in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ARGT stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29.

