615,152 Shares in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC) Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 615,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,534,000. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IOAC opened at $10.12 on Friday. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

About Innovative International Acquisition

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

